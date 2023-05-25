State parks and recreation officials offer campfire safety tips
SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s parks and recreation department has a number of tips to help visitors to Oregon’s many state parks enjoy campfires safely, officials said.
With camping being a popular outdoor recreation activity each Memorial Day weekend, state parks officials say a number of practices help not only make campfires more enjoyable but also safer. Simple measures can help prevent injury as well as reduce the risk of wildfires, state officials said.
“If you’re camping with children or others who are new to outdoor recreation, it’s particularly important to review campfire safety practices,” said Chris Havel, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department’s associate director. “If you have a question or a concern, talk with a park ranger or camp host.”
State officials recommend limiting campfire flames to no more than two feet high to prevent embers from traveling into nearby trees or dry vegetation. Campfires should also only be built in dedicated fire rings on state campgrounds, parks officials said.
State officials said that keeping water on hand to extinguish fires is also important, dousing flames and stirring the embers making sure everything is soaked. Beach fires should be limited to open sand and away from driftwood or vegetation, parks officials said. Parks officials said water should be applied slowly to avoid causing hot sand to fly up.
Propane fire rings call for the same precautions as a log-based campfire, state officials said.
Oregon parks officials also recommend checking to be sure firewood is free of invasive insects. Campers can either purchase firewood within 10 miles of your destination or buy certified heat-treated firewood, state officials said.
More information on recreation and wildfire safety can be found online.