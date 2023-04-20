State partnering with OHSU to secure three-year supply of Mifepristone, governor's office says

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Health and Science University and the state of Oregon have partnered to secure a three-year supply of Mifepristone, the medication used for miscarriage management and abortion, state officials said.
“By challenging the FDA’s authority over Mifepristone, the lower court decisions set an alarming precedent of putting politics above established science, medical evidence, and a patient’s health, life, and well-being–with potential implications beyond this one medication,” Gov. Tina Kotek (D-Ore.) said. “This meritless lawsuit is part of a larger campaign to ban abortion in every state, including those with legal protections for abortion access. We cannot afford to stand by and watch our fundamental right to reproductive health care be stripped away.”
The U.S. Supreme Court has delayed issuing a decision on a lower-court ruling that would limit access to such medications as Mifepristone, which the Food and Drug Administration approved more than 20 years ago, state officials said.
The governor’s office said that Gov. Kotek directed the Oregon Health Authority to work with the Department of Justice to examine all options for protecting reproductive health care in Oregon in response to growing efforts ban abortion nationwide.
After reaching out to Oregon providers, Gov. Kotek directed the state to partner with OHSU in securing 22,500 dosages of Mifepristone to ensure continual access and availability for reproductive health care providers, state officials said.
The governor’s office also said Gov. Kotek directed state licensing boards to inform reproductive care providers of the state’s support in their continued use and access to mifepristone regardless of the Supreme Court’s ultimate decision in the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. U.S. Food and Drug Administration lawsuit in Texas.
The Texas case seeks to overturn the FDA’s 2000 approval of mifepristone, which the Supreme Court has delayed a ruling, state officials said.
Gov. Kotek also said she will refuse non-fugitive extradition for criminal prosecution of those who receive legal reproductive health care services in Oregon, those who support patients in accessing such services or those who provide legal services in Oregon.