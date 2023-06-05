State police asking for public's help in finding vehicle believed to be involved in shooting

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- After an arrest was made in relation to a shooting in Roseburg, Oregon State Police are looking for the suspect’s car.
According to OSP, they responded to a reported shooting on Interstate 5 in the heart of Roseburg at about 10:24 p.m. on May 29. After investigation, OSP detectives identified Ryan Lucas MacArt, 33, of Winston as the suspect. OSP said MacArt was arrested on June 2 and charged with first-degree attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Oregon State Police said they are now looking for a vehicle believed to be involved in the original incident. OSP said that at the time of the shooting, MacArt was an occupant in a white 2004 Honda Pilot with Oregon license plate 239 NRX. Troopers said the Honda Pilot rammed the victim’s vehicle, and will have damage on the driver’s side. Troopers said the Honda Pilot hasn’t yet been located, and is asking for the public’s help in finding the vehicle.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the Honda Pilot believed to be involved in the shooting is asked to contact Oregon State police at 541-726-2536 and reference case number SP23-159247.