State releases report reviewing efforts to recover from 2020 wildfires

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT FRIDAY... The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency continues an Air Quality Advisory, which is in effect until 6 AM PDT Friday. An Air Quality Advisory for smoke remains in effect. Smoke from the Bedrock and other fires in the region will continue to push smoke into Lane County, affecting more locations including the Eugene and Springfield metro area. LRAPA expects periods of Unhealthy air quality in Oakridge, and Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups in Eugene and Springfield. Cloth, dust and surgical masks dont protect from the harmful particles in smoke. N95 or P100 respirators approved by NIOSH may offer protection, but they must be properly selected and worn. Select a NIOSH-approved respirator with a N, R or P alongside the number 95, 99 or 100. Learn how to put on and use a respirator. Respirators wont work for children as they dont come in childrens sizes. People with heart or lung conditions should consult their health care provider before wearing a respirator. More information about air quality can be found at: www.lrapa.org