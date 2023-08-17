 Skip to main content
State releases report reviewing efforts to recover from 2020 wildfires

  Updated
  • 0

A new report released by the Oregon Department of Emergency Management Thursday looks at the recovery effort taken on after devastating wildfires swept through the state three years ago.

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Emergency Management released a new report Thursday, reviewing the effort to recover from the wildfires that devastated the state in 2020.

OEM said the wildfires were a major test of the Oregon Disaster Recovery Plan, which was first published in 2018. The after-action report examines how state, local and tribal organizations and governments came together to help people recover.

The blazes, including the Holiday Farm, Archie Creek and Santiam Fires, burned a combined total of 1 million acres, damaged or destroyed 5,000 structures and caused $600 million in damages. The report looks at the successes and possible improvements in following the "state recovery functions” outlined in the recovery plan.

2020 fires recovery targets

Recovery functions outlined by Oregon's "Disaster Recovery Plan" as measures for the Department of Emergency Management's After Action Report on the recovery from the 2020 wildfires.

Stan Thomas, Deputy Director of OEM and Division Director of Mitigation and Recovery Operations, said one key area for improvement is building relationships with low-income and minority communities to better help them in recovery.

“Our primary connections were with government organizations and the non-governmental organizations that are really truly some leaders in local communities, helping populations recover from disasters--those relationships haven't quite been made,” he said. “We're seeking those out, we've made some really good relationships, we need to improve on it.”

Another area for improvement, Thomas said, is communication within state agencies to coordinate recovery operations. Communication during the initial phases of the response to and recovery from the fire was challenging as it was the first time a full-scale recovery effort was taking place, but he said quick adjustments were made and now serve as a successful cornerstone for future disaster recovery.

Lessons learned in the wake of the 2020 fires and how they can be applied to recovery efforts is a big part of the review. Thomas said OEM improved the way they monitor fires based on their review, now closely tracking them if they get within ten miles of a populated area.

“If we’ve got a populated area five miles west of a wildfire and it’s moving south, okay, we’re okay,” he said. “But if it begins to move west, when we see that movement, we being to anticipate who is in that community, what’s that community need, what infrastructure might be lost if a wildfire comes to that community and what resources might be needed.”

Instead of waiting for a fire to come through and ask what was lost, Thomas said, OEM and its partner agencies are more “proactive.”

“Their perspective now with recovery from the 2020 wildfires is much different than it was in 2019,” he said.

OEM 2020 fires report

Cover of the Department of Emergency Management's after action report on the recovery from the 2020 wildfires.

Funding was also identified in the after-action report as an area for improvement. Thomas said the state has historically funded disaster response, but more money is needed for long-term recovery operations.

“While the fires were put out in three months in 2020, our disaster recovery operations for these wildfires probably will not be closed out until probably 2045, 2050,” he said. “It's a marathon to recovery and rebuild communities.”

Thomas also wants people to know there is a personal aspect to disaster response and recovery. Being prepared as an individual or as a family is crucial to moving forward from a calamity.

“The better individuals and families are to prepare for and respond to their own disasters, the more quickly they will take care of themselves and their loved ones, the more quickly they can help their community rebuild and the more quickly that community will recover from a disaster,” he said.

The more prepared we are as individuals, Thomas said, the more resilient our communities become.

Albert James joined the KEZI 9 News team in January 2023 as a weekday news reporter and weekend news anchor. If you have any story ideas, you can email Albert at albertjames@kezi.com.

