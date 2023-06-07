State wildlife officials ask beach visitors to not disturb resting seals and sea lions

NEWPORT, Ore. – Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said that visitors to Oregon’s beaches should not disturb seals and sea lions seen resting.
Seals and California sea lions can often be seen resting on shoreline rocks and beaches as it is currently seal pupping season, ODFW officials said. Wildlife officials said it is common for a harbor seal mother to leave her pup alone while she feeds in the ocean, but she is unlikely to rejoin her pup if there’s nearby activity.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said that on June 3 a deputy patrolling Horsefall Beach found a seal pup surrounded by driftwood. While understandably someone likely thought that it would offer protection, CCSO officials said doing so may confuse the mother seal when she returns to pick up her pup.
State officials said that the sea lions often stop to rest as they journey south to breed. Elephant seals are also molting, and, despite appearances, the animals are not sick, ODFW said.
ODFW officials note that, under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, it is against state and federal laws to harass, touch, or feed marine animals. Details on ODFW policy related to marine mammal rehabilitation can be found online.
Marine animals suffering from obvious injury or illness can be reported to the Oregon State Police’s TIP line at 1-800-452-7888, state wildlife officials said.