State youth homeless program funding increased to $18.75 million, grant deadline extended

SALEM, Ore. – Funding for youth homelessness programs provided by the passage of House Bill 5019 has increased to $18.75 million, Oregon Department of Human Services officials said Monday.
Community-based organizations that provide services and housing support for homeless youth can apply for a portion of the funds, DHS officials said. The funding amount is a marked increase from $4.1 million announced in March, state officials said.
House Bill 5019 provided funding for a number of housing-related investments and policies, state officials said.
Funding applications may address youth outreach and drop-in prevention services, early and crisis intervention housing, DHS officials said. DHS also said services qualifying for grant applications include culturally-specific programming along with mental health and substance use support services.
ODHS’s Youth Experiencing Homelessness Program coordinates planning across the state for homeless youths under the age of 25, state officials said.
More details on the ODHS Youth Experiencing Homelessness Program can be found online.