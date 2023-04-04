Stolen backhoe found abandoned, stuck in mud in west Eugene, deputies say

EUGENE, Ore. -- Lane County Sheriff’s authorities said a backhoe found abandoned in west Eugene Monday morning had been reported stolen the night before.
Deputies said that they confirmed the backhoe, found March 3 on Ken Nielsen Road near West 11th Avenue, belonged to the Wildish Construction Company. Authorities said it had been stolen the night before from a job site near the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Beltline Road.
Sheriff's officials said deputies found the backhoe stuck in mud and they had to call a tow truck for its removal. Authorities said it appeared the thief tried to get unstuck by leveraging the rear arm on nearby railroad tracks.
Port of Coos Bay Railroad dispatched an inspector to ensure the train tracks were safe for operation, deputies said.
Sheriff’s authorities ask anyone with information on the theft of the backhoe to call the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150, and select option 1.