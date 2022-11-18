 Skip to main content
Stolen Boy Scouts trailer found with marijuana inside

LEBANON, Ore. -- A trailer that was used by a Boy Scouts troop to transport camping gear and was stolen in August has been found -- with 250 pounds of marijuana inside, according to the West Linn Police Department.

On August 14, a trailer used by a Lebanon-based Boy Scouts troop was stolen from a church parking lot. Security camera footage showed three people pulling up in a pickup truck and towing away the trailer while it was unattended. Police and community members put out a call to help find the trailer, which the troop’s scoutmaster said was worth about $2,500 and had $3,000 worth of camping and backpacking gear inside that the troop had reportedly purchased with raised money.

The West Linn Police Department reported that on November 16, the trailer was found near the community of West Linn, a suburb just south of Portland. Police said that upon investigation of the trailer, it was found that the camping and backpacking gear was gone, replaced with more than 250 pounds of marijuana, estimated to have a sale value of about $800,000. Police said the drugs and other miscellaneous items were seized, and the trailer itself was returned to a grateful Boy Scout troop. West Linn Police Department says the suspects who stole the trailer, who are also suspected to have stashed the marijuana inside, are still unidentified.

