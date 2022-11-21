Stolen E-bikes recovered after lengthy investigation

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two electric bikes that were stolen in June have been found and returned to their owner thanks to the efforts of a tenacious police officer, according to the Eugene Police Department.
The EPD reports that on July 27, a Springfield home was burglarized and two expensive and distinctive electric bicycles were stolen. EPD said a Street Crimes Unit officer began investigating leads and was able to identify a person of interest in the theft. However, EPD said the trail seemingly went cold when it came to recovering and returning the E-bikes.
According to police, the SCU officer continued to investigate, and on November 16 contacted a third party who knew the E-bikes’ whereabouts. Police said the E-bikes were delivered to the EPD’s evidence control unity, and then verified to be the stolen bikes when the SCU officer met the rightful owner of the bikes at the shop they were purchased at. Police said the local bike shop was able to use Bluetooth tracing to confirm the bikes were in fact the stolen bicycles, and gave them a quick tune-up for the grateful owner.