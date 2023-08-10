Stolen kitten returned to local animal rescue

EUGENE, Ore. – In a heartwarming update, a kitten recently stolen from a local animal rescue has been returned, thanks to a good Samaritan.

Greyling, an adorable three-month-old kitten who is also one of Feline Good Animal Rescue’s more sociable kittens, went missing after three individuals visited Pet Time in west Eugene and cut the fire to Greyson’s enclosure, said Jackie Atkins, a Feline Good Animal Rescue board member. Greyling was the lone survivor of a group of kittens found dead.

The story has a happy ending, however, as Greyling is now back in loving care with the Feline Good Animal Rescue and will be up for adoption at Pet Time on West 11th Avenue from 12 to 4 p.m. on August 13. Along with Greyling, there will be more than 20 other adorable kittens also seeking their ‘furr-ever’ homes at the adoption event.