Stolen property returned after Lane County deputies search burglary suspect’s home

EUGENE, Ore. -- After several items were stolen from a Veneta home in early September, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office says their deputies were able to return some items after an investigation led to a search of the burglar’s home.
According to the LCSO, on September 8 a burglar entered a residence in Veneta when no one was home and stole several items of personal property. LCSO deputies said their investigation uncovered that the suspect used a stolen credit card to make purchases. This allowed them to identify the suspect and track her to a residence in the 1400 block of Bramblewood Lane in Eugene, according to the LCSO.
The LCSO said they executed a search warrant on the Bramblewood Lane residence on October 5 at 3:45 p.m. Deputies said they were able to recover several stolen items, including the victim’s identification, passport, checkbook, and some jewelry, as well as evidence from two unrelated burglaries. Deputies said the suspect was not at the residence during the search, and that they are continuing to investigate the case.