Stolen Scandinavian Festival food cart found and returned to owner

EUGENE, Ore.-- The owner of a food cart almost lost his prized bratwurst stand to thieves on Tuesday.

With the Scandinavian Festival only days away in Junction City, The Wurst Food Cart owner Alex Rice parked his food cart in town overnight. Because he parked too early away from the established festival ground, thieves were able to take off with Rice’s cart.

“I dropped it off in Junction City just for the evening, overnight I should say.” Rice said. “I came back the following morning and it was gone -- I thought maybe I parked illegally and they towed it or something."

Scandinavian Festival Board Member Mathew Nelson said he was well aware of the situation and knew that the cart was parked ahead of schedule, leading to the theft going unnoticed.

"It was parked off grounds the night before and somebody took it under our noses and it was not on festival grounds,” Nelson said. It was the night before -- we had no idea it was relocated."

Rice filed a police report in Junction City who in turn helped spread the word about his situation. With the news of a theft going through social media, eventually Rice received a call claiming his cart was spotted in West Eugene.

"He said, 'hey I found this food cart, I think it's yours -- think they painted it,'" Rice said. "I drove over there and sure enough, it was mine. It’s hard to mistake."

The cart sustained major damage to the door locks and the roof while the body was repainted grey in an attempt to disguise it from onlookers. The cost to repair it is estimated to be around $1,000, but Rice says he’s already been offered donations and messages of support from strangers. Rice feels that his business is cared for by the community, and he wouldn't have been able to get his cart back without them.

"There's a few businesses in West Eugene where it was found that offered to help with the repairs,” Rice said. “The Junction City Police Department offered to pay for the paint that would be required to paint the whole thing, so it's been really nice to see the community as a whole come to help out.”