Stop Poaching campaign encourages reporting of illegal steelhead, salmon harvests

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and Oregon State Police officials have launched a campaign to educate the public on how to recognize and report salmon and steelhead poaching, state officials said.
State police officials said that OSP fish and wildlife troopers discovered fish with embedded hooks, sliced fins, circular scabs and other signs of illegal harvesting while assisting ODFW hatchery staff during the spring salmon spawning season. Snagging refers to attempting to hook a fish anywhere on its body other than inside its mouth, OSP said.
“Indicators that a person may be attempting to snag fish include quickly and repeatedly ripping large lengths of line through the water, repeated yanking of the fishing rod from water lever to over the shoulders or head and failing to release fish which have been hooked anywhere on their fins or body,” Trooper Cameron said.
Annually, hatchery workers collect and sort salmon and steelhead for spawning, and during this process often they find evidence of snagging and other injuries, OSP officials said.
Goals of the Stop Poaching campaign include to incentive reporting wildlife crimes through the Turn-in-Poachers line, strengthen enforcement, support prosecution, and help protect and enhance Oregon’s fish and wildlife habitat for present and future generations.
Anyone that observes signs of snagging is asked to contact the OSP Fish & Wildlife division at *677 call the TIP line at 800-452-7888.