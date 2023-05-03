Street and utility construction work to soon begin on Queen Avenue in Albany, city says

ALBANY, Ore. – City officials said that street and underground utility improvements will soon begin on Queen Avenue from the Calapooia River bridge to Ferry Street.
In the first phase, occasional closure of side streets with detours can be expected, but traffic will continue on Queen Avenue and Elm Street as workers begin underground utility work and sidewalk repairs, city officials said.
For the second phase of construction starting June 20 and continuing through September, traffic will be closed on Queen Avenue from the Calapooia River bridge to Pacific Boulevard/Highway 99 East, and from Queen Avenue to 16th Avenue on Elm Street, the city said.
City officials said that local access will be maintained but motorists can expect slowed traffic, delays and construction equipment through the busy work zone. During construction, pedestrian access will be maintained on at least one side of the street, the city said.
Albany city officials said that the third construction phase between September and October will close Queen Avenue to through traffic east of Pacific Avenue/Highway 99 East to Ferry Street. Local access will be maintained with occasional delays for water line construction, the city said.
The improvements are part of the city’s capital improvement program. More details can be found online.