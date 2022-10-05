Street repair bond measure up for consideration on November ballot

EUGENE, Ore. -- As election day approaches, the conversation around several ballot measures is heating up. In Eugene, voters will have a role in deciding the future of several of the city's roads.
A large chunk of the $61.2 million bond measure would reportedly fund repair projects on 42 sections of road across Eugene, covering about 44 lane miles. According to city officials, the funds would be evenly distributed among wards.
Roughly $15 million of that funding would go towards safety improvements for pedestrians and cyclists. That's about a $10 million increase from a bond measure approved in 2017.
If the measure passes this November, it would be the fourth time in a row voters have supported street repairs. Since 2008, funding has allowed city leaders to make repairs to roughly 190 roads, according to the city's website.
More details on this as well as a full list of projects the money would go towards is available here.