Stroke survivor honors officers, 911 caller he credits with his life

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man who suffered a major stroke in September 2022 has since made a full recovery, and credits his health to the quick actions of bystanders and responding police officers.
According to the Springfield Police Department, back in September 2022 officers responded to a 911 call about a man who seemed to be intoxicated and was seen trying to get into his car. Police said bystanders had removed the man’s keys from the car while officers were on the way. SPD identified the responding officers as Officer Brek Steigleder and Officer Harry Sullivan.
Steigleder moved to investigate the man while Sullivan provided cover, SPD said. According to SPD, Officer Steigleder, who had been an emergency medical technician for 14 years before becoming a police officer, immediately recognized the man was not inebriated – he was suffering a stroke. Police said Steigleder called for an ambulance, and the man was quickly taken to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center’s emergency room to be cared for by a team of expert doctors. According to SPD, medical staff credit Steigleder’s quick recognition of the stroke as a potentially life-saving diagnosis.
SPD said the stroke victim, Ray, made a miraculous recovery and has become and advocate for stroke recognition and care in the 9 months since the incident. According to Ray, he remembers very little of his interactions with officers, medical technicians and bystanders at the scene, so he worked with hospital staff to recognize the officers who helped him, as well as the person who called 911. Springfield Police Department also recognized and celebrated the bystanders at the scene who took the initiative to call 911 and get care for the victim.