Struggle between property management company and woman who stopped paying rent continues with protest

EUGENE, Ore. – A Eugene woman who was evicted after she stopped paying her rent in protest of her landlord and the company that manages the property she was renting are both digging in their heels in an ongoing dispute over the property.

Back in early July, Candice King was evicted from her home on Almaden Street because she had stopped paying rent in March. Protestors got involved, claiming King had stopped paying rent because she had offered to buy the house she was staying in from the landlord, who wasn’t interested in selling.

King and the property management company who handles the home, R&R Properties in Eugene, went to court. R&R won the case in June, leading to King’s eviction. However, after King was evicted, she returned to the home and has been living there ever since.

“The end goal is to take that very large, very undermanaged, very neglected lot that we have lived on for years, and turn it into a wonderful place,” King said. “For communities, for community members who are working class with children and who are working class people to live together inter-generationally.”

King claimed the landlord has done nothing to fix up and make repairs to the home despite paying $1,300 for rent each month before she stopped. However, despite the continued presence of protestors and King at the property, it is still legally owned by a woman in California. Charlie Hanson, a manager with R&R Properties, was asked what would be best in the stalemate between protestors and R&R.

“For the protesters to get off the property, and let us regain the property, they have no right there,” Hanson said. “We have the right, the property owner has the right to have her property. We want to secure the property and re-rent it out.”

For now, neither side seems likely to back down. R&R said they are “going through the legal process.” Protestors and supporters of King held a rally near R&R’s office in Eugene earlier on August 11, and have also been protesting at the property owner’s home in California.