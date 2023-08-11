Struggle between property management company and woman who stopped paying rent continues with protest

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 603 AND 604...


* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes
of the Central Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604
Willamette Valley.

* WINDS...North wind 13 to 17 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15 to 25%.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The period of highest concern is Sunday
afternoon and evening, particularly between Salem and Eugene.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 10 PM
PDT THURSDAY...


* WHAT...A multi-day stretch of dangerously hot temperatures. High
temperatures rising into the 90s and 100s coupled with low
temperatures only dropping into the 60s and low 70s will produce
a major heat risk for much of the region.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley and Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 10 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

Struggle between property management company and woman who stopped paying rent continues with protest

  • Updated
  • 0
Protest at R&R

EUGENE, Ore. – A Eugene woman who was evicted after she stopped paying her rent in protest of her landlord and the company that manages the property she was renting are both digging in their heels in an ongoing dispute over the property.

Back in early July, Candice King was evicted from her home on Almaden Street because she had stopped paying rent in March. Protestors got involved, claiming King had stopped paying rent because she had offered to buy the house she was staying in from the landlord, who wasn’t interested in selling.

King and the property management company who handles the home, R&R Properties in Eugene, went to court. R&R won the case in June, leading to King’s eviction. However, after King was evicted, she returned to the home and has been living there ever since.

“The end goal is to take that very large, very undermanaged, very neglected lot that we have lived on for years, and turn it into a wonderful place,” King said. “For communities, for community members who are working class with children and who are working class people to live together inter-generationally.”

Sign at R&R

King claimed the landlord has done nothing to fix up and make repairs to the home despite paying $1,300 for rent each month before she stopped. However, despite the continued presence of protestors and King at the property, it is still legally owned by a woman in California. Charlie Hanson, a manager with R&R Properties, was asked what would be best in the stalemate between protestors and R&R.

“For the protesters to get off the property, and let us regain the property, they have no right there,” Hanson said. “We have the right, the property owner has the right to have her property. We want to secure the property and re-rent it out.”

R&R properties

For now, neither side seems likely to back down. R&R said they are “going through the legal process.” Protestors and supporters of King held a rally near R&R’s office in Eugene earlier on August 11, and have also been protesting at the property owner’s home in California.

