Students in Albany receive CPR training for community health

ALBANY, Ore -- During a heart emergency, every minute that passes by can be critical for survival.
In an effort to make a healthier community, paramedics from the Albany Fire Department went to schools like Timber Ridge School to teach students the basics of CPR training. This program has been active for the last six years.
On average, paramedics train about 30 students per class -- and not just in Timber Ridge. Due to their efforts the department says they've trained more than 6,000 students.
Paramedics like Tom Henke, a paramedic engineer for Albany Fire Department, said the more people who are trained in CPR, the healthier a community is.
"Bystander CPR is what really makes a difference in saving people's lives and so if people in the public know how to do CPR they buy that person a lot of time until we get there," Henke said. "On average it takes us about six minutes to get on scene. Your chance of survival drops by about 10% by about every minute that goes by."
A lot of the funding for this training comes from the Albany Safety Foundation, a local nonprofit with community members and business owners all donating time and money. In Oregon, students are required to undertake some form of CPR training. At Timber Ridge School they practice with mannequins.
Paramedics said eighth grade is the perfect age to learn CPR and they say the students are very receptive to it.
"We find eighth graders develop mentally both physical size, mental capacity, and strength are actually able to do CPR," Henke said. "As they move on in their academic career they just get more and more busy so it's difficult to get a time where we could actually do this, and believe it or not eighth graders actually have a pretty good attention span for things like this."
Prior to the program, students at Timber Ridge School like Adrien weren't familiar with all the techniques and procedures in emergency situations.
"I knew like very basic things to do for like smaller kids, because I've babysat before, but I didn't know everything," Adrien said. "The longer you wait the more chances of them to not make it and all the other things. Like I didn't know you had to do the tap and shake."
Paramedics say if the person needs help you need to act fast. It's important to remove any clothes on their upper body and then place your hands on their chest close to their ribs. After that you need to press down repeatedly for about two minutes.
Students also worked with defibrillators, devices that send an electric pulse to the heart to restore a normal heartbeat.
"The defibrillator normally has like a voice that will teach you or tell you what to do exactly so you don't really have to panic too much about what to do," Adrien said. "Basically you just keep shocking them and when the medics arrive they will take over from there."
Training doesn't have to stop here. Students like Adrien are encouraged to take more advanced CPR classes.
Henke said, "We do tell the students, if they want to be certified in CPR, a lot of kids at this age are looking to become babysitters or learning how to become a lifeguard or things like that. We encourage them to take a class to get certified. So this is very basic but the most important is just doing really good chest compressions."
Paramedics say the more people are trained up, the better it is for the larger community. The mannequins used to practice can also be checked out by students like a library book.
Henke adds, "They can take it home and there's just some limited paperwork they do and bring it back. They get a coffee card and they're happy, we're happy, and more people know CPR."