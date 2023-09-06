Students, parents excited about school starting up again

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – School is back in session in Springfield, and students, teachers and parents are excited after a long summer break.
For the first time in months, the halls of Maple Elementary School in Springfield were filled with students on September 6. While there was excitement in the air, some students were nervous. Even so, many said they had been going to Maple Elementary for a couple of years, and they were happy to see all the familiar faces. The students are also looking forward to making new friends, learning new subjects, and get refreshers on old ones like math and science.
While the students were excited and nervous to come back, parents were feeling the same about sending them to school. Ethan Barret said he was sure his daughter would do alright back in school.
“I think she's going to do fine, looks like she's doing just fine so, once I get out of here I won't be too much more nervous, I'll just let her do her thing,” Barrett said.