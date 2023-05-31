Students react as Eugene police identify suspects in South Eugene High School bomb threats

EUGENE, Ore. – The people who called in several bomb threats at South Eugene High School over the month of May have been identified and contacted, the Eugene Police Department reported Wednesday morning.

In a press conference, Police Chief Chris Skinner said the suspects are two students at South Eugene High School. Their identities aren't being revealed at this time, he said, because they are juveniles.

South Eugene High School was closed several times in May after threats of violence against the school were heard. According to Eugene police, the police department would receive a call from someone who threatened violence and claimed to be inside the school armed with explosives, and in some cases a gun.

According to Skinner, the students are believed to have used Instagram as a gateway to the encrypted social media platform Telegram. On Telegram, they connected with an unknown person or group who offered a way to shut down schools in return for money.

Investigators with Eugene police, the FBI, staff from the 4J School District and at schools across the country have been working together to understand how the operation worked, police said.

A break in the case, Skinner said, was when a 4J School District staff member found an Instagram post advertising the shut down service. EPD said this post was turned over to the FBI, who initiated a legal process with the social media platform that resulted in information that helped identify the suspects.

"If it wasn't for that 4-J staff member saying, 'Hey, I think this might be connected,' we may not have ever gotten to a place where Telegram was part of the conversation," he said.

On the night of May 30, police said detectives and FBI agents served a search warrant and seized multiple electronic devices. The students were not arrested, Skinner said, because it is policy to keep juveniles with their parents if they are not an imminent threat.

Police said they will refer the students to the Lane County District Attorney's Office for charges. The students and their families are cooperating with the investigation.

The identity of the person or persons making the hoax calls remains unclear. Skinner said the voice IP addresses associated with the hoax calls in Eugene have been found in similar cases around the state. Similar threats have been occurring at schools across the country. The FBI will be taking the lead in trying to identify the people using Telegram to offer the hoax call service, Skinner said.

"There's a lot of really illicit behavior going on in there and a lot of illegal behavior for hire happening in these chat rooms," he said. "So the FBI's gonna be taking it on. And so we all have our lanes that we're in. My first priority is the safety of this community and everybody in it. And then I'll turn this over to our federal partners to look at how this happens nationwide and the implications of a nationwide investigation."

In a statement, Kieran L. Ramsey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Portland Field Office, said:

"Hoax threats are not a joke, they can drain law enforcement resources, shut down schools and cause undue stress and fear to the public. Over the past month students, staff and families at South Eugene High School became victim to several hoax threats. The FBI continues to work closely with Eugene Police to find out who is responsible and hold them accountable. Please remember that these hoax threats are not just disruptive and costly, they are also criminal. Parents, we ask that you please talk with your kids about the seriousness of making hoax threats, as well as what they can do if they are scared or if they have information to share. We appreciate our close partnership with the Eugene Police Department and the continued collaboration on this investigation."

The FBI said they could not offer any additional details about the ongoing information.

Both Skinner and Eugene School District 4J Superintendent Andy Dey reiterated that teamwork was crucial in identifying the suspects and trying to move past the episodes. Both acknowledged that it they cannot prevent hoax calls, but work can be done to mitigate their harmful impacts moving forward.

"As we move away from this, we still need that network to build a stronger, healthier, more supportive community," Dey said. "I think that's how we minimize this moving forward. But to prevent it, it's a Sisyphean task."

Dey said he could put himself of the shoes of worried South Eugene parents, as he is a South Eugene parent himself.

"I have two children that have been there every one of those last four episode," he said. "I know exactly what it's like to wonder whether or not your child is in danger. So I'm happy that is not the case today."

As for South Eugene students, they said they only found out about the suspects being identified because they saw the news online or got texts from their parents who got emails about it. Some said their teachers learned the same time they did.

While students said they felt anxious and afraid during the first bomb threat, by the fourth time around, they saw it as a major inconvenience and even an attempt to get people out of classes and exams.

Kaden Lang, a sophomore at South Eugene, said he was not too concerned about the threats, as he felt no student at the school would be capable of such an act. He said while it was nice to get out of school due to the threats, it was good the threats would stop.

"I feel a little sad that we won't get to leave school anymore, but I'll be happy that we're gonna be safe and there's definitely not gonna be any more bomb threats and nobody will get hurt or anything," Lang said.

While students were relived there would be accountability for those suspected of being responsible for the hoax, there were concerns the incidents could be the sign of a larger trend.

"I honestly don't really feel safer," sophomore Vanessa Armani said. "While they found the person, now people are getting more and more ideas of how they could like trick the school."

"As soon as one person does it, it kind of like puts it on the radar of everyone else," freshman Caroline Jones said.

"I'm worried about people getting inspired," freshman Amelia Laughlin added.

"The same thing could always happen again. Another group of students could be playing a trick or something," freshman Zie Fragoso said.

Skinner and Dey said the department and the district will continue to take threats seriously and respond accordingly.

"We have to ensure that there is a safe environment of the school," Dey said. "If there is anyone who is willfully, deliberately and repeatedly threatening the safe environment of the school, then we're gonna take that very seriously."