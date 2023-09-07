 Skip to main content
Students return to Howard Elementary for first day of new school year

  • Updated
  • 0
Howard Elementary First Day of School

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene School District 4J’s schools all welcomed their students back for the start of a brand-new school year on Thursday morning.

Kindergarteners, sixth-graders, and high school freshmen made their way to class on September 6, with everyone else starting the new year on September 7, including Howard Elementary.

Along with wanting to help students develop critical social, emotional, and behavioral skills needed to be a successful learner and community member, Howard Elementary School's principal, Charlie Jett, said he has a number of other goals for the new school year.

"The real focuses for us this year are attendance… making sure every kid is coming to school every day,” Jett said. “And that we have a real strong literacy focus. We want all students really reading, particularly by third grade. And creating a caring and calm responsible environment."

Some of the students are excited to be back to school as well, including Beau, a fifth-grader.

“I’m really excited for library,” he said. “Math sometimes… and a little seeing my friends this year.”

