Students uneasy after UO basketball coach's comments

EUGENE, Ore. -- Dana Altman has been the University of Oregon Men's basketball coach for the last 13 years, but at a Tuesday night press conference his comments really struck a nerve with U of O students.

After his team's loss to the University of Wisconsin in the NIT tournament, Altman made mention of the low attendance by the Oregon fan base

“We should have more people here tonight. And 3,300 people, it's not good enough--3,300 people is embarrassing," Altman said.

When speaking with university students, many shared a feeling of uneasiness following the previous day’s press conference. UO student Nancy Schirmer feels that part of the reason for low attendance was the team not being in the NCAA tournament, but instead the NIT.

“If they had won their league and continued up, I feel like there would have been more people to show up just like at our football games,” Schirmer said. “When you’re putting pressure on the students to show up versus like other supporters like people who are paying to be there, appreciate the people who showed up."

Other undergraduates cited that the day the game took place couldn’t have been at a worse time. This is because the UO term is ending, so a lot of students are studying or doing their finals before the term ends. Freshman student Leslie Ramirez calls finals week an intense experience for any student.

"It's stressful, Tuesday night I stayed up working on an essay from 12 midday to midnight. So basically until Wednesday I was both focused and really stressed,” Ramirez said.

With students studying and cramming for tests, low attendance was almost a guarantee for the NIT Tournament. Student Lucas Hamilton says that for many at UO, having multiple finals in one day is a normal occurrence.

"Basketball games is not our first choice obviously, we wish we could. People just finish their finals early so they head home, so this week is a quiet week on campus,” Hamilton said. “There's not going to be a lot of people out doing stuff this week while they're in their rooms studying.”

The UO Communications Department for Basketball and Athletics declined to comment on Coach Altman's comments.