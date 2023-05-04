Study suggests text messages, social media activity offer clues to teen girls' mental health

EUGENE, Ore. – A study at the University of Oregon suggests the language used in texts and on social media by adolescent girls can provide insight into their mental health, according to UO officials.
College officials said a research team’s findings were published in Clinical Psychological Science this past January, which said that linguistic clues could be used to develop digital tools for identifying when someone is struggling with their mental health.
“It’s a really important period of life for prevention,” said Nick Allen, a professor of psychology and director of the UO’s Center for Digital Mental Health. “We want to understand if there are ways we might reach out to teens and support them, in a way that works for them.”
The research team worked with 30 adolescent girls, ages 11 to 15, for a month, and analyzed more than 22,000 messages the teens sent across text messaging and social apps, the college said. Self-focused language using first-person pronouns correlated to lower than usual moods, university officials said.
Researchers also said that those using language focused on the present and future also tended to report lower moods. Also, teens with lower moods tended to send more texts or post on social apps, university officials said.
Allen said that many mental health problems first begin during the teen years, but determining when someone is struggling can be difficult.