Substance abuse recovery center opening in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- A new peer recovery center is opening to provide support to adults seeking recovery from substance abuse.
Restored Connections Peer Center hosted a grand opening of its new drop-in peer recovery center at 146 east 12th Ave. in Eugene on January 2. RCPC said they received over $1 million from the Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council to open the drop-in center. RCPC officials said the center is staffed by trained members of the community who are themselves recovering from substance abuse, and will use their own experiences to help others quit using substances and enter recovery.
“It's a place for them to be, to get referrals, to talk to somebody who understands what it's like to suffer from substance use and houselessness to being involved with child welfare and the criminal justice system," said Stephanie Cameron, the founder and Executive Director of RCPC. "these are all components of people suffering from substance use disorder and trying to get clean and sober.” –
Peer recovery centers like the new RCPC intend to help those dealing with substance abuse by forging connections with others who are or were in the same situation. The RCPC said this type of therapy creates a support system for those in recovery who would otherwise be isolated in society. RCPC officials say the new clinic offers a zero-barrier alternative to those in need who, historically, could not access peer services until they were already engaged in formal clinical services.
According to a study recently published by the Oregon health and Science University, Oregon is 96% under capacity for recovery centers, and needs another 137 to meet the projected need. The same study says Lane County is 100% under capacity.