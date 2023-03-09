Suggestive high school assignment has parents calling for change

EUGENE, Ore. -- A suggestive class assignment at Churchill High School has parents calling for change.
A screenshot of an assignment given to students at Churchill High School has parents up in arms. In it, a teacher asks students who were absent to “write a short story of a paragraph or two […about] a sexual fantasy that will have NO penetration of any kind or oral sex (no way of passing an STI).” The assignment tells students to pick three items to use in their story, and gives examples of romantic music, candles, massage oils, or flavored syrup. It summarizes the assignment by saying, “Your story should show that you can show and receive loving physical affection without having sex.”
A parent posted the assignment on a Facebook page, and there were hundreds of comments within an hour. One woman posted, “This is so inappropriate. Does he still have a job?” while another said “If an adult male asked my daughter to share her sexual fantasies with him, I would be livid and be going to the police. No teacher has any business asking this of a child.” This particular comment garnered several replies, with one woman saying she disagreed with people being upset. “If your child listens to music or uses the internet, or even watches Family Feud, what they are seeing is sex and more sex,” the reply said.
School officials tell us they are aware of the concerns over the assignment for Churchill’s Health 2 - Human Sexuality course. Eugene School District 4j said their high school team and their curriculum team are reviewing the curriculum. The curriculum is called “OWL,” which stands for “Our Whole Lives.” 4J officials said the OWL curriculum is used all over Oregon in many school districts. But, for now, the assignment has been removed from the syllabus and it won’t be a part of students' grades.
The OWL curriculum was adopted in 2016 by the 4J school district. In 2018, the district held parent nights to provide access to the curriculum. Also, district officials said that at the start of each term, parents are provided a syllabus with a chance to opt their student out. District officials said they are working to make sure that happened this year.
Earlier this week, the superintendent approved the process for a new health curriculum that will replace OWL, 4J officials said.