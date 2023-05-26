Summer travel season kicks off this Memorial Day weekend

EUGENE, Oregon – Millions of Americans are heading out of town this Memorial Day weekend, marking what many consider to be the start of the summer travel season.
Traffic is already building up in many areas, and the TSA is already seeing pre-COVID-19 pandemic numbers as travelers fly to their holiday destinations. Whether via plane or automobile, it’s a holiday mass exodus.
“All the modes of transportation are close to 2019 or pre-pandemic numbers,” said Andrew Gross, a spokesman for the Automobile Association of America. “The one that is actually bigger than pre-pandemic 2019 is air travel, this year.”
TSA screened about 2.6 million passengers on Thursday, the most since 2019.
KEZI 9 News spoke with Allie Lacovelli, who was stopped at a local gas station. She moved from New York to Washington, and is moving back to New York this weekend.
Lacovelli said her husband is in the military and has to move around a lot. She's proud to be from the east coast, but fell in love with the pacific northwest while she was here.
"I'm very sad to leave Washington," Lacovelli said. "I'm an East Coast person through and through, and then we moved here and I really, really, really fell in love with it, so I'm really sad to leave... changing rain for snow, a lot of snow, so it's gonna be fun."
Travelers can expect to find highways filled with people this weekend, whether it’s going to the beach, camping in the mountains, or going to visit family. About 578,000 Oregonians are expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend.
State police officials say all sworn members will be out this weekend focusing on the fatal five, or the five major categories of driving behaviors that contribute to the most fatal or serious injury crashes: speed, occupant safety, lane safety, impaired driving, and distracted driving.
Police also remind drivers to plan ahead and allow plenty of time to reach their destination. Checking Tripcheck.com can provide vital information on any detours or construction delays.
AAA predicts 42.3 million people will travel 50 miles or more to their Memorial Day weekend destinations. In the event of the unexpected, AAA will also come to the rescue of more than 8,200 drivers for dead batteries, lockouts and flat tires.
Travel tips can be found online on AAA’s website.