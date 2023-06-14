Sunriver man accused of spraying “Jesus loves U” around Corvallis jailed

CORVALLIS, Ore. – A man accused of vandalizing several structures, including a mosque, with the phrase “Jesus loves U” in spray paint has been jailed, the Corvallis Police Department reported.
Back in May 2023, the Salman Alfarisi Islamic Center as well as several other structures in Corvallis were vandalized with the message “Jesus loves U” in spray paint. While the words aren’t inherently offensive, many neighbors were frustrated by the vandalism, and that someone had written a Christian message on a Muslim place of worship. Shortly after the initial incident, Corvallis police acquired and released photos of the suspect, asking the community for help in identifying him.
According to CPD, on June 13, officers contacted Jack Gunderson, 22, of Sunriver, after an anonymous tip gave them a break in their investigation. Police said Gunderson was arrested after he turned himself in at the police department in relation to the vandalism, and was taken to the Benton County Jail. Gunderson was charged with first-degree criminal mischief.