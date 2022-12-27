Supreme Court keeps immigration limits in place indefinitely

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING LATER THIS EVENING TO 10 AM WEDNESDAY...
...STORM WARNING HAS ENDED...

* WHAT...West to southwest winds of 25 to 30 kt this evening, with
gusts to 40 kt. Winds will gradually ease back to 15 to 25 kt
overnight. Seas 25 to 28 ft this evening will subside overnight,
down to around 18 to 20 ft by 6 am Wednesday. Dominant period of
15 seconds will continue.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence, from
shore out 60 nm.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening. Hazardous
Seas Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and hazardous seas could capsize or
damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING LATER THIS EVENING TO 10 AM WEDNESDAY...
...STORM WARNING HAS ENDED...

* WHAT...West to southwest winds of 25 to 30 kt this evening, with
gusts to 40 kt. Winds will gradually ease back to 15 to 25 kt
overnight. Seas 25 to 28 ft this evening will subside overnight,
down to around 18 to 20 ft by 6 am Wednesday. Dominant period of
15 seconds will continue.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence, from
shore out 60 nm.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening. Hazardous
Seas Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and hazardous seas could capsize or
damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Supreme Court keeps immigration limits in place indefinitely

  • Updated
  • 0
Migrants from Venezuela in Matamoros, Mexico

Migrants from Venezuela line up in the cold weather for hot drinks and food from volunteers at a makeshift camp on the U.S.-Mexico Border in Matamoros, Mexico, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. In a ruling Tuesday, Dec. 27, the U.S. Supreme Court has decided to keep pandemic-era limits on immigration in place indefinitely, dashing hopes of immigration advocates who had been anticipating their end this week. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)

 Courtesy: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is keeping pandemic-era limits on immigration in place indefinitely, dashing hopes of immigration advocates who had been anticipating their end this week.

In a ruling Tuesday, the Supreme Court extended a temporary stay that Chief Justice John Roberts issued last week. Under the court’s order, the case will be argued in February and the stay will be maintained until the justices decide the case.

The limits were put in place under then-President Donald Trump at the beginning of the pandemic. Under the restrictions, officials have expelled asylum-seekers inside the United States 2.5 million times and turned away most people who requested asylum at the border on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. The restrictions are often referred to as Title 42 in reference to a 1944 public health law.

“We are deeply disappointed for all the desperate asylum seekers who will continue to suffer because of Title 42, but we will continue fighting to eventually end the policy,” said Lee Gelernt, a lawyer with the American Civil Liberties Union which had been arguing to end Title 42′s use.

Immigration advocates sued to end the use of Title 42, saying the policy goes against American and international obligations to people fleeing to the U.S. to escape persecution. They’ve also argued that the policy is outdated as coronavirus treatments improve.

A federal judge sided with them in November and set a Dec. 21 deadline to end the policy. Conservative-leaning states appealed to the Supreme Court, warning that an increase in migration would take a toll on public services and cause an “unprecedented calamity” that they said the federal government had no plan to deal with.

Roberts, who handles emergency matters that come from federal courts in the nation’s capital, issued a stay to give the court time to more fully consider both sides’ arguments.

The federal government asked the Supreme Court to reject the states’ effort while also acknowledging that ending the restrictions abruptly would likely lead to “disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings.”

The Supreme Court’s decision comes as thousands of migrants have gathered on the Mexican side of the border, filling shelters and worrying advocates who are scrambling to figure out how to care for them.

The precise issue before the court is a complicated, largely procedural question of whether the states should be allowed to intervene in the lawsuit, which had pitted advocates for the migrants against the federal government. A similar group of states won a lower court order in a different court district preventing the end of the restrictions after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced in April that it was ending use of the policy.

Until the judge’s November order in the advocates’ lawsuit, the states had not sought to take part in that case. But they say that the administration has essentially abandoned its defense of the Title 42 policy and they should be able to step in. The administration has appealed the ruling, though it has not tried to keep Title 42 in place while the legal case plays out.

Tags

Recommended for you