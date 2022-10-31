Supreme Court takes up race-conscious college admissions

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 16 to 21 ft at 17 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...S wind 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts to 20 kt in the afternoon and persisting through this evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. &&