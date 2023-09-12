Survivor speaks out about deadly hostage situation one year later

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – On September 12, 2022 Stacy Jones experienced a day she never saw coming.

Her home in Springfield doubled as the Tiny Tots to Toddlers Day Care. On that day, she was taking care of seven children all between the ages of one and seven.

Around 3 p.m., her fiancé came home unannounced. After attempting to get him to leave the home, he made his way to the basement. It was at this point Jones knew something was wrong.

“Nothing was feeling right,” Jones said. “I was just kind of getting anxious and so I walked into that room and he was standing there with a beer and a gun in his hand.”

After attempting to run, Jones was caught by her fiancé and knocked unconscious. Her 11-year-old son, who had come home shortly before her fiancé arrived, called 911.

“When I came to, he had the gun shoved so far down my throat I thought I was going to choke to death on the gun,” Jones said. “He was sitting on top of me and he said 'you shouldn’t have done that. Now we’re going to die,' and he said, ‘I’m going to kill you. I’m not going to live one second without you.’”

Jones said this went on for a total of five hours as she attempted to negotiate with him to let her out alive. The entire time the gun was held either at her head or her neck.

“There was never a time where I didn’t think I was going to die,” Jones said.

What she described as a hair-pin, or miracle shot, made by an officer several hours into the situation allowed her to run. She was shot in the leg by her fiancé as SWAT team members dragged her away. He was then killed by officers, who fired seven more shots that hit him.

“At the hospital, they told me that I was an extremely lucky woman because one millimeter to the side and I would have bled out in 15 seconds,” Jones said.

She said all of the children made it out alive thanks to her son, Evan, who made the 911 call. She was just grateful that all of them were able to escape. For that reason, she said she would not have handled the situation differently.

“Had I been able to stop everything before it started, absolutely I would have, but all I know is that I stayed down in that basement because I wanted to save every single one of those kids’ lives and I would have been happy to trade my life for any of them.”

She says her love for taking care of children has been her entire life. She had been doing child care for 18 years and it was the way she provided for her family. However, after the hostage situation, the Department of Human Services is refusing to reinstate her child care license.

Jones said her license was active for five months after the situation, but she chose to hold off on renewing it to ensure her and her son were completely ready to get back on their feet. She was told by her DHS liaison she would be able to renew it when she was ready, but it’s been months and DHS has yet to give a complete answer.

Jones said DHS told her they have never dealt with a situation of the sort and did not know how to answer it.

“I really poured my entire heart and soul into my job and loved it, and it also provided my family with a very nice comfortable life for us," Jones said. "And so to have that ripped away from us, not only not having that in my life, it’s incredible how much you can miss your job or your career."

Jones said there are constant reminders of her fiancé. Her son even sleeps with his sweatshirt every night.

Jones said the biggest lasting struggle is understanding how and why her fiancé did what he did, because they never saw it coming.