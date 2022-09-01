 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

The Southwest Clean Air Agency and the Oregon Department of
Environmental Quality have issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is
in effect until 9 PM PDT Thursday.

An Air Quality Advisory has been issued due to elevated levels ozone
pollution, or smog. High levels of ozone in the lower atmosphere in
the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality
to reach unhealthy levels at times through Thursday evening.

DEQ urges residents to protect their health and limit activities
that cause pollution during the heat wave. Recommendations include:

1. Limit driving by using public transit, carpooling and other
alternative transportation.

2. Avoid unnecessary engine idling.

3. Refuel vehicles during cooler evening hours.

4. Postpone mowing the lawn or using leaf blowers.

5. Postpone painting and aerosol spray projects.

Smog irritates the eyes, nose and lungs and contributes to breathing
problems. Consult your health care provider if these symptoms
worsen.

Ozone forms when hot temperatures and low winds combine with
pollution from cars, gas-powered engines and chemicals in paints and
aerosols. These air pollutants react with sunlight and heat to
produce ozone and haze.

Ozone pollution increases throughout the day with exposure to
sunlight so pollution levels tend to be highest during the afternoon
and early evening hours. Air quality monitors may show good air
quality in the morning, then quickly jump to unhealthy levels later
in the day.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.swcleanair.gov
www.oregon.gov/DEQ

Suspect arrested, accused of arson related to fire that gutted apartment building

  • Updated
Bethel house fire street

EUGENE, Ore. – A suspect has been arrested in the case of an August 2 fire that burned out an apartment building and left residents homeless, the Eugene Police Department says.

EPD says officers have arrested Avery Jerome Boyle, 47, of Eugene, in connection to an apartment fire in the 200 block of Bethel Drive on August 2. Police say he is charged with first-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief, being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon, and five counts of reckless endangering. Police have not said if Boyle knew any of the residents of the apartment building.

The fire itself reportedly occurred at about 7:15 a.m. on August 2. According to Eugene Springfield Fire, staff from a nearby business heard shouting about a fire and called 911 while setting up ladders to help residents escape from the second story. Eugene Springfield Fire said they were able to contain the fire to the apartment building, but not without extensive damage to the structure.

