Suspect arrested, accused of arson related to fire that gutted apartment building

EUGENE, Ore. – A suspect has been arrested in the case of an August 2 fire that burned out an apartment building and left residents homeless, the Eugene Police Department says.

EPD says officers have arrested Avery Jerome Boyle, 47, of Eugene, in connection to an apartment fire in the 200 block of Bethel Drive on August 2. Police say he is charged with first-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief, being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon, and five counts of reckless endangering. Police have not said if Boyle knew any of the residents of the apartment building.

The fire itself reportedly occurred at about 7:15 a.m. on August 2. According to Eugene Springfield Fire, staff from a nearby business heard shouting about a fire and called 911 while setting up ladders to help residents escape from the second story. Eugene Springfield Fire said they were able to contain the fire to the apartment building, but not without extensive damage to the structure.