Suspect arrested after attempting to elude police in two different vehicles

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A suspect was arrested early in the morning of July 18 after two separate chases involving two separate vehicles that occurred within minutes of each other, police said.
The Springfield Police Department says that at about 1 a.m. on July 18, an officer tried to stop an individual on a motorcycle, but the person sped away from the officer. Police say the officer gave chase, but had to give up because the suspect on the motorcycle was riding too fast.
Police said that minutes later, the same officer attempted to stop a separate vehicle in the same area driven by the same suspect, who also tried to get away then. They said another vehicle pursuit ensued, which ended when the suspect's vehicle hit a curb and came to a stop. Police say the suspect then tried to get away on foot.
According to SPD, the officer, their police dog and other police officers in the area carried out a brief search before finding the suspect. Police add the suspect was taken into custody without the use of force or police dog intervention. The suspect was charged with attempting to elude the police on foot and in a vehicle, and reckless driving.