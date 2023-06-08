Suspect arrested, charged with arson in Valley River Inn fire; people react

EUGENE, Ore. – A person has been arrested and charged with arson on Thursday in connection with the fire that crippled Valley River Inn back in February.

Back on February 28, firefighters responded to a fire at Valley River Inn in Eugene that had started on the second floor and quickly spread to the third floor and the attic. Although fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze and no injuries were reported, the building suffered extensive damage including a partially-collapsed roof. The damage was so severe that the Valley River Inn was forced to shutter the building entirely and lay off dozens of people who worked there while repairs got underway.

On June 8, Eugene Police Department announced that an arrest had been made in connection with the fire. Eugene police reported that their Violent Crimes detectives arrested Morgan Christopher Immesoete, 47, of Cheshire without incident in Eugene on June 8. Police said Immesoete stands charged of first-degree arson, second-degree arson, reckless endangering, possession of methamphetamines and is being held in the Lane County Jail.

A spokesperson for the Eugene Police Department said they could not offer any additional details on the arrest or investigation as the effort to prosecute Immesoete begins.

Derek Sinclair and Daniel Woods work at a construction site right next to the hotel. They said they have noticed a lot of suspicious people in the area since they started their project back in January.

"It doesn't surprise me with all the people and the homeless here," Sinclair said. "We get a lot of chaos in here, a lot of hoodlums. Just, it don't surprise us at all."

They said people have gone into their site, left needles and other drug paraphernalia behind and even slept under their heavy machinery.

Sinclair said even with the hotel boarded up, he still sees people walking around the job site and the inn property when they should not be there.

A spokesperson for Valley River Inn said the property will be closed until some point in 2024 while they repair and restore its historic architecture. On June 6, the inn's property management company announced 62 employees will be laid off at the end of the month.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the hotel said:

"Valley River Inn sustained damage from a fire earlier this year. As a result, the iconic property will undergo a complete restoration of its historic Northwestern architectural details and the hotel will temporarily close to allow for this necessary work to take place. Hotel management has implemented steps to provide support and resources to its staff. Renovations are expected to continue into 2024 and an update on reopening will be provided at a later date."

The prolonged closure of the inn has forced groups who typically use the venue to find other places to hold their events.

Eugene-based non-profit Bags of Love, who provides children in need with care packages full of necessities and comfort items, typically holds a large fundraiser dinner at the venue every October.

Misty Hall, executive director of the organization, said they had to find a new location in April when the inn could not say when the place would be repaired. The search was a scramblem as there are not a lot of venues in Eugene for large-scale events.

The group was able to find a new place for their fundraiser, she said, but it came at cost.

"Our new venue will be able to host the capacity that we need," Hall said. "It's going to be more expensive than what Valley River Inn -- what we'd typically paid at Valley River Inn. So we are going to have to eat some of that cost -- and it does impact our fundraising abilities."

As for the future of the hotel, the construction workers said they would like to see the hotel open again, but understand it will take some time.

"As far as the timeframe, that's surprising, holy cow — a hotel, shut down for for multiple years, two years," Woods said. "But then in the aspect of what we see in construction, it makes sense. Takes a long time to put stuff back together, to rehabilitate, to repair -- it takes time."

Hall said they would consider returning to the Valley River Inn in the future.

"Valley River Inn has been great to us in the past, so we would definitely be open to looking at their venue, should they recover from this and have a venue space as well," Hall said. "But we are open to other places. And in Eugene, it's kinda in short supply."