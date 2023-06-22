Suspect arrested in Eugene credit union robbery, police say

EUGENE, Ore. – Authorities said Eugene police arrested a man who allegedly robbed a credit union on Coburg Road on Wednesday afternoon.
Eugene Police Department officials said that a bank robbery was reported at OnPoint Community Credit Union at 4:36 p.m. on June 21. The suspect fled the scene and was last seen walking across a parking lot to Natural Grocers, authorities said.
EPD officials said that a Eugene police officer located the suspect, identified as Zebedia Kane Corp, 43, of Eugene, near the entrance of Natural Grocers. Corp was initially uncooperative but was arrested by officers, police said.
According to jail records, Corp, who was charged with identity theft and third-degree robbery, is currently in custody at the Lane County Jail.