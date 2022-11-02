Suspect arrested peacefully after barricading himself in apartment, Springfield police say

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man who allegedly barricaded himself in an apartment was arrested early Wednesday morning after a police officer on patrol nearby spotted suspicious activity, the Springfield Police Department said
According to SPD, at about 11:30 p.m. on November 1 an officer was patrolling the area of 1975 Fifth St. after hearing reports of multiple wanted individuals at the address. Police said the officer eventually spotted one such suspect, Michael Glenn Bailey, 40, of Eugene, entering an apartment that police had dealt with in the past. SPD said more officers were summoned to the scene and shortly arrived.
Police said officers spoke with a man and a woman who left the apartment, who confirmed that Bailey was inside. Police said Bailey stepped outside the apartment for a moment, but quickly went back inside when police called to him. According to SPD, officers moved in to get the woman’s kids, who were in the residence, but as they did so Bailey barricaded himself in the rear of the apartment and refused to talk with law enforcement.
SPD said a SWAT team was deployed to the scene and unsuccessfully continued to attempt to negotiate with Bailey. Police said less-than-lethal measures were eventually used to break a window, after which Bailey finally spoke with officers and agreed to come out to be arrested. During the operation, a warning was issued to nearby residents to shelter in place while police worked to extract Bailey.
Police said Bailey was arrested without further incident. He was taken to the Lane County Jail for several outstanding felony warrants.