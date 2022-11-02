Suspect arrested peacefully after barricading himself in apartment, Springfield police say

 Skip to main content
...THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED OVER THE COASTAL WATERS THROUGH
WEDNESDAY...

...BUILDING SEAS LATE IN THE WEEK AND INTO THE WEEKEND...

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue over the coastal
waters through Wednesday. Some storms will have the ability to produce
frequent lightning, gale force wind gusts and brief, heavy rainfall
that could significantly reduce visibility. Mariners should be aware
of the lightning risk and the potential for strong, gusty winds and
limited visibility to arise quickly with fast-moving storms. There
is also the potential for brief waterspouts.

Another active weather period will begin Thursday night and
continue into the weekend. A strong warm front will impact the
northern waters beginning Thursday night and then spread to the
south waters Friday morning. Gale force gusts up to 40 knots will
be possible, with seas building to 15 to 20 feet Friday and
continuing through Saturday.

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 13 ft at 13
seconds and northwest winds 10 to 15 kt. For the Gale Watch,
seas 12 to 17 ft at 12 seconds and southwest winds 20 to 30 kt
with gusts up to 40 kt possible.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM PDT this evening. Gale
Watch, from Thursday afternoon through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A coastal jet could enhance winds Thursday
night and inside of 25 nm. Peak southerly winds appear to occur
Thursday late evening through early Friday morning. Southwest to
west gales likely return Friday night and Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.

&&

Weather Alert

Suspect arrested peacefully after barricading himself in apartment, Springfield police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Springfield Police

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man who allegedly barricaded himself in an apartment was arrested early Wednesday morning after a police officer on patrol nearby spotted suspicious activity, the Springfield Police Department said

According to SPD, at about 11:30 p.m. on November 1 an officer was patrolling the area of 1975 Fifth St. after hearing reports of multiple wanted individuals at the address. Police said the officer eventually spotted one such suspect, Michael Glenn Bailey, 40, of Eugene, entering an apartment that police had dealt with in the past. SPD said more officers were summoned to the scene and shortly arrived.

Police said officers spoke with a man and a woman who left the apartment, who confirmed that Bailey was inside. Police said Bailey stepped outside the apartment for a moment, but quickly went back inside when police called to him. According to SPD, officers moved in to get the woman’s kids, who were in the residence, but as they did so Bailey barricaded himself in the rear of the apartment and refused to talk with law enforcement.

SPD said a SWAT team was deployed to the scene and unsuccessfully continued to attempt to negotiate with Bailey. Police said less-than-lethal measures were eventually used to break a window, after which Bailey finally spoke with officers and agreed to come out to be arrested. During the operation, a warning was issued to nearby residents to shelter in place while police worked to extract Bailey.

Police said Bailey was arrested without further incident. He was taken to the Lane County Jail for several outstanding felony warrants.

