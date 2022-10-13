 Skip to main content
Suspect at large after robbing Domino’s at gunpoint, Sutherlin police say

Police lights

SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Police are searching for a man they say robbed a Domino’s Pizza at gunpoint and disappeared before law enforcement could arrive.

According to the Sutherlin Police Department, the incident happened on October 12 at about 5:04 p.m. at the Domino’s Pizza at 779 west Central Ave. Police say a white male suspect entered the building, brandished a firearm and demanded money. Police say the suspect got an undisclosed amount of money and left before they could arrive.

Sutherlin Police Department says the suspect is described as being a white man between 40 and 70 years old. He is described as wearing a baseball cap, medical mask, gray hoodie, tan shoots, and tall white socks with tennis shoes. He is said to stand between 5 foot 8 inches and 6 feet tall, and weigh about 200 pounds.

Sutherlin police say they are investigating the incident to try to find the suspect. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sutherlin Police Department at 541-459-2211 or send them an email.

