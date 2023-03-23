Suspect charged with resisting arrest after inaccurate report of bank robbery

EUGENE, Ore. – Police responding to an alleged bank robbery found no robbery in progress, but ended up arresting a man who they claim had failed to register as a sex offender, Eugene police said.
According to the Eugene Police Department, at about 2:15 p.m. on March 22, a man suspected of trying to commit a bank robbery was reported at Wells Fargo Bank on Broadway. Police said multiple units responded to the area to find the suspect, identified as Elijah Cain Weber, 28, of Cottage Grove, at the location.
According to police, the incident was found not to be a robbery. However, police said Weber had an arrest warrant and had failed to register as a sex offender, so police moved to arrest him. Eugene police said Weber resisted arrest, but he was successfully detained at about 2:29 p.m.
According to EPD, Weber was sent to the Lane County Jail and charged with resisting arrest, first-degree disorderly conduct, failing to register as a sex offender, and charges related to the warrant.