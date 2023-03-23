 Skip to main content
...LOW ELEVATION SNOW POSSIBLE LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...

A strong cold front will usher unseasonably cold air into
southwest Washington and northwest Oregon later today, with the
cold air likely to linger well into the upcoming weekend. Snow
levels will lower dramatically with the cold front, falling to
around 1000 feet or possibly lower by Friday morning.

Accumulating snow is possible at any elevation beginning late
tonight or early Friday morning. However, the chances of receiving
1 inch or more of snow remain around 20 to 30 percent for any
given location in the interior lowlands. This includes the Greater
Portland and Vancouver area, Kelso, Salem, Albany, Corvallis, and
the Eugene metro area. Chances are slightly higher in the
Columbia Gorge, where showers will be most numerous.

Snow will be most likely to accumulate during the late night and
early morning hours, when ground temperatures are the coolest.
Temperatures are expected to gradually moderate beginning Sunday,
ending the potential for lowland snow.

Suspect charged with resisting arrest after inaccurate report of bank robbery

  • Updated
  • 0
Eugene Police Department

EUGENE, Ore. – Police responding to an alleged bank robbery found no robbery in progress, but ended up arresting a man who they claim had failed to register as a sex offender, Eugene police said.

According to the Eugene Police Department, at about 2:15 p.m. on March 22, a man suspected of trying to commit a bank robbery was reported at Wells Fargo Bank on Broadway. Police said multiple units responded to the area to find the suspect, identified as Elijah Cain Weber, 28, of Cottage Grove, at the location.

According to police, the incident was found not to be a robbery. However, police said Weber had an arrest warrant and had failed to register as a sex offender, so police moved to arrest him. Eugene police said Weber resisted arrest, but he was successfully detained at about 2:29 p.m.

According to EPD, Weber was sent to the Lane County Jail and charged with resisting arrest, first-degree disorderly conduct, failing to register as a sex offender, and charges related to the warrant.

