Suspect charged with resisting arrest after inaccurate report of bank robbery

Weather Alert

...LOW ELEVATION SNOW POSSIBLE LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... A strong cold front will usher unseasonably cold air into southwest Washington and northwest Oregon later today, with the cold air likely to linger well into the upcoming weekend. Snow levels will lower dramatically with the cold front, falling to around 1000 feet or possibly lower by Friday morning. Accumulating snow is possible at any elevation beginning late tonight or early Friday morning. However, the chances of receiving 1 inch or more of snow remain around 20 to 30 percent for any given location in the interior lowlands. This includes the Greater Portland and Vancouver area, Kelso, Salem, Albany, Corvallis, and the Eugene metro area. Chances are slightly higher in the Columbia Gorge, where showers will be most numerous. Snow will be most likely to accumulate during the late night and early morning hours, when ground temperatures are the coolest. Temperatures are expected to gradually moderate beginning Sunday, ending the potential for lowland snow.