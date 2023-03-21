Suspect convicted of manslaughter for death of elderly Leaburg man

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man who killed a 71-year-old in a home the two were sharing back in July has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the crime, according to court documents.

According to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, on July 8, 2022, just after 10 p.m., deputies responded to a reported dispute on McKenzie Highway. Deputies said they arrived to find Gary Stuart Coulter, 71, on the ground with severe injuries, and he was taken to a nearby hospital but died shortly afterwards. The LCSO said Nickolas Trevor Jessee, then 37, who had been staying at Coulter’s home, was arrested the next morning.

The death of Coulter sent shockwaves through the rural community of Leaburg.

Court records show that Jessee was charged with second-degree murder when he was first arrested. However, in February, those charges were dismissed and he received new charges of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault, to which he pleaded guilty. Court records also show that Jessee has been convicted of several other crimes in the past including sexual abuse, assault, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and burglary.

Court documents show Jessee was sentenced on March 17 to a total of 15 years of incarceration. Documents related to his sentencing say that Jessee is not eligible for any reduction in his sentence or any sort of early release program. In addition, Jessee will be subject to three years of probation after his prison time is up.