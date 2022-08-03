Suspect detained after shots fired, Lane County deputies say

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A suspect has been detained after gunshots were reported on Cottage Grove Lorane Road, officials say.
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call at about 12:04 p.m. on August 3 from the 2800 block of Cottage Grove Lorane Road, a few miles west of Cottage Grove. They say the caller reported that they overheard someone threatening to shoot somebody else. According to the LCSO, the caller then said they heard gunshots.
Deputies responded and detained one person, who they say is believed to have fired the shots. Officials say there are no shooting-related injuries, and there is no threat to the public at this time. They also say that an investigation into this incident is ongoing.
