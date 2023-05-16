Suspect fought, bit deputy while being arrested, sheriff's officials say

DEXTER, Ore. – A suspect bit a Lane County deputy's finger as the deputy attempted to take him into custody on Tuesday morning, authorities said.
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report at 8 a.m. on May 16 of a man, identified as Taylor Clyde Williams, 27, trespassing in the 83000 block of Williamson Lane in Dexter. A deputy responding to the scene learned that Williams was wanted on multiple warrants for his arrest, including a parole violation for an unlawful use of a weapon charge, authorities said.
Sheriff’s officials said the deputy observed Williams walking on Highway 58 and told him multiple times he was under arrest but Williams continued to try and walk away. The deputy then waited for backup to arrive before attempting to take Williams into physical custody, the sheriff’s office said.
LCSO officials said an Oregon State Police trooper arrived to assist the deputy with Williams' arrest. Williams, who was standing in the middle of Highway 58, became physically combative and bit the deputy’s finger, authorities said.
Other units responded to the scene and arrested Williams without other serious injury to deputies, authorities said. LCSO said the deputy and Williams were both transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Williams will be lodged at the Lane County Jail on his existing warrants along with new charges that include assault on a public safety officer, authorities said.