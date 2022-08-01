Suspect in bowling alley stabbing arrested

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man suspected of stabbing a woman at a bowling alley Friday night is in custody after being arrested on Saturday, the Eugene Police Department said.

The EPD said that on July 29 at about 10:46 p.m., a woman was stabbed at Strike City Bowling in Eugene. The woman was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital. Police were unable to find the suspect at the time, who they say had fled after the attack.

Officials say the suspect, identified as Victor Herrera, 53, was spotted by Eugene police in Creswell at about 5:35 p.m. on July 30. Police say deputies from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office assisted them in stopping Herrera. Police say Herrera was arrested without incident and charged with unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree assault under the Abuse Prevention Act.