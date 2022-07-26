Suspect in burglaries arrested thanks to security camera footage

EUGENE, Ore. -- A suspect in a trio of burglaries is in custody after security camera footage helped deputies identify him, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said.
The LCSO says deputies were dispatched to a residence near Coburg Road in Eugene for a reported burglary on July 21. Deputies say the victim had returned home after placing her mother on hospice and discovered her home had been broken into. Deputies say jewelry, family heirlooms and souvenirs from travels around the world were stolen. The LCSO says the burglary was caught on the victim’s Ring camera.
According to the LCSO, a Springfield police dispatcher was able to use the camera footage to identify the suspect as Jason Matthew Bowen of Eugene after some time. Deputies say they were able to locate Bowen, and took him into custody. They add that after Bowen was arrested, he was connected to two other burglaries that were reported on Lorane Highway in Eugene. The LCSO says some visitors for the World Athletics Championships were victimized in at least one of these burglaries.
According to the LCSO, a search warrant was conducted at Bowen’s Eugene residence. The LCSO says deputies found a significant amount of jewelry and personal property from the burglarized properties in the search warrant.
As of about 1:30 p.m. on July 26, Bowen remains in custody on charges including first-degree criminal mischief, identity theft, possession of burglary tools and three counts of first-degree burglary.