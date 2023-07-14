Suspect in Cottage Grove area hit-and-run crash arrested

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. – Lane County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured two people on Wednesday evening on London Road, authorities said.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies located a 2009 Honda Civic in the Cottage Grove area determined to be involved in the incident. The driver, identified as Modesto Ramos-Lopez, 24, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, hit and run, reckless driving, and fourth-degree assault, authorities said.

LCSO officials said they responded to a reported crash involving a motorcycle and car at about 6:30 p.m. on July 12 on London Road. The involved car fled the scene and traveled southbound, authorities said. Sheriff’s officials said the motorcycle operator was flown to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. The motorcycle’s passenger was also transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

According to jail records, Ramos-Lopez is in custody at the Lane County Jail as of July 14.