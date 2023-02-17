Suspect in custody after alleged assault

EUGENE, Ore.- Police have arrested one man in connection to a deadly assault in the Green Acres area on Monday.
According to officials with the Eugene Police Department, at 6:16 a.m. on February 13, a victim of an assault was found injured behind a business in the area of 1045 Green Acres Road.
The male victim, later identified as 20-year-old Nyles “Myles” Hearvest Boyd, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Boyd was pronounced dead on Thursday.
Police said the suspect in the case, 20-year-old King Malachi Kaleo Sanico-Bowden, was arrested in Portland. He is charged with Murder in the Second Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.
Police said there are no other suspects, but the investigation is ongoing.