Suspect in custody after elderly man murdered near Leaburg

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A suspect is in custody after an elderly man was murdered Friday night near Leaburg, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office.
Nickolas Jessee, 37, was taken into custody Saturday morning.
People living in and around Leaburg and Vida who received a reverse 911 call can stand down, LCSO said.
Officials with LCSO said they were called to a residence of the 44000 block of McKenzie Highway, near Leaburg just after 10 p.m. Friday, for reports of an assault.
The victim, a male resident in his 70s, died following the assault. Officials said his identity and details about the assault are being withheld at this time.
Investigators identified Nickolas Jessee, 37, as a person of interest. Officials said Jessee fled the scene before they arrived.
