Suspect in custody following police chase, stand-off and shooting in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore.- A police chase turned into a several hour standoff and hostage incident on Saturday night.
Shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022, deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2500-block of Strickland Canyon Road. They said the driver attempted to flee from law enforcement.
Officials said the driver drove down Lookingglass Road before turning onto Happy Valley Road; spike strips were deployed before the driver turned onto Rolling Hills Road. Officials said the passenger, later identified as Carlos Bernal, ran away from the vehicle and then fired at law enforcement officers. The officers, returned fire.
Officials said Bernal entered an unsecured residence in the 100-block of Bunting Court, where they said he held two people hostage as law enforcement attempted to negotiate and defuse the situation. One of the hostages, a minor, was later able to escape on their own.
Shortly before 2:30 am, Bernal was taken into custody. The second hostage, an adult female, was found alive and determined to have been suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported by ambulance for treatment.
Officials said Bernal was transported to Mercy Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound to his leg.
At this time, the Douglas County Major Crimes Team has been activated and is currently processing the scene. Officials said no further details will be released at this time.