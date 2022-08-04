Suspect in custody following stabbing death

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A man is in custody after a stabbing early Thursday morning that left another man dead, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office.
Around 1:05 a.m., the Lane County Sheriff’s Office got a call that someone had been stabbed at a residence in the 84000 block of Cloverdale Rd. The caller said that her ex-husband had stabbed her boyfriend before he ran off.
Deputies tried to save the victim, but he died on the scene. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
The suspect was later identified as Brandon Travis Lamb, 42, who was found by detectives from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, and Springfield Police Department at an apartment complex near 1st St. and F St. in Springfield.
He was taken into custody and is now in the Lane County Jail on charges including Assault in the Second Degree.
This case is still under active investigation.