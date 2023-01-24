 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Central
Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley and Cascade
Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and
persistence of poor air quality, mainly below 1500 feet
elevation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 13 ft at 18 seconds and north winds 10 to 15
kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Suspect in Eugene shooting deaths arrested

  • Updated
  • 0
Eugene police investigate shooting at 2810 west 18th Ave.

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man suspected of shooting and killing two people in a home on west 18th Avenue Thursday has been arrested, the Eugene Police Department said.

According to EPD, officers responded to reports of shots fired at a home on west 18th Avenue just after 11 p.m. on January 19. Officers said they arrived to find Dylan Wayne George, 31, dead at the scene and Breanna Don Dapron, 20, with injuries that later proved fatal. An investigation immediately began involving forensic analysis and interviews with nearby residents.

Family and friends of Breanna Dapron have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for final expenses related to her death.

Just after midnight on January 24. EPD reported they had arrested Vaughn Pierre Derry Jr., 24, in connection to the killings. Derry Jr. faces two charges of first-degree murder and one charge of first-degree robbery.

Vaughn Pierre Derry Jr. - from Facebook

Image of Vaugn Pierre Derry Jr. from Facebook

Tags

Recommended for you