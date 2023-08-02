Suspect in fatal Prairie Road hit-and-run turns himself in to authorities

EUGENE, Ore. – A man sought by authorities in a fatal north Eugene hit and run incident earlier this month turned himself in on Monday, Lane County sheriff’s officials said.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said that Troy Dean Erne, 53, of Eugene turned himself in to detectives, along with his vehicle, a 2015 BMW sedan, on July 31. He was jailed on a fatal hit and run charge, LCSO officials said.

According to court records, Erne was charged with failure to perform duties of a driver to injured persons and as part of a conditional release agreement, he agreed to appear in court at a later date. Erne’s first court appearance is set for September 5 at 2:30 p.m., court records show.

LCSO officials responded to a call early on the morning of July 21 from an employee at a business in the area of Prairie Road and Leghorn Road. The employee had found a deceased female body with several recent injuries near some shrubbery, sheriff’s officials said.

Sheriff’s deputies determined that the woman, later identified as Alisha Diane Rife, 45, of Junction City, had been struck by a vehicle at about 11 p.m. on July 20.