Suspect in Linn County robberies arrested, deputies say

ALBANY, Ore. – Authorities arrested a Salem man suspected of two Linn County robberies that occurred late Saturday evening, Linn County sheriff’s officials said.
Authorities said deputies responded on May 6 at 11:22 p.m. to a reported robbery at Love’s Truck Stop in Millersburg. A witness told deputies that a man allegedly entered the store wielding a hammer and demanded money from the clerks, LCSO officials said. Authorities said the suspect fled the store after a brief struggle with customers and employees who tried to stop him.
As deputies searched the area for the suspect’s vehicle, Albany police officials received a report of another robbery at the Motel 6 on Pacific Boulevard in Albany, LCSO officials said. Authorities said the suspect and his vehicle description matched those described at the scene of the Millersburg robbery.
Police officials spotted the suspect’s vehicle driving on Santiam Highway in Albany, sheriff’s officials said. LCSO officials said that, following a traffic stop, the driver, Tyler Stephen Michael Partlow, 30, of Salem, was arrested without incident.
Authorities said that Partlow was charged with second-degree robbery and two counts of physical harassment. Partlow also had a felony parole violation warrant for burglary, authorities said.
LCSO said the Albany Police Department, Oregon State Police and the Corvallis Police Department assisted in the investigation.
The case is under continued investigation and asks anyone with information to call 541-967-3950.